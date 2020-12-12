Menu

Canada
December 12 2020 8:20pm
01:27

Hazardous construction material illegally dumped in North Kelowna

A shocking discovery by members of the Okanagan Forest Task Force – trucksful of hazardous construction material – found in Kelowna’s Upper Mission.

