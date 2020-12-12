Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
December 12 2020 3:25pm
04:22

Longtime YEG Christmas display

Kevin O’Connell chats with Karl Kuss, who has been putting up a Christmas display at his Edmonton home for nearly 50 years.

