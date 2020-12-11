Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 11 2020 7:18pm
01:45

Researchers flag racial inequity in Saskatoon mental health court

Researchers say too few Indigenous people move through Saskatoon’s Mental Health Strategy Court, which was founded in 2013.

