Global News at 10 Regina
December 10 2020 8:22am
00:59

Saskatchewan to receive 1,950 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

Premier Scott Moe outlined the vaccine delivery plan for Saskatchewan Wednesday morning, the same day Health Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine.

