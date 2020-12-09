Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 9 2020 7:20pm
01:56

Vancouver Canadians become Toronto Bluejays High Level Single A affiliate

Nat Bailey Stadium will be home to up to 132 games as the Vancouver Canadians move up a few rungs on the minor league ladder as they become Bluejays top Single A affiliate.

