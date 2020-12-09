Coronavirus: Moe says plan for COVID-19 restrictions not finalized leading up to Christmas
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said Wednesday the province’s top doctor, chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, is still determining what restrictions will be in place following Dec. 17 and leading up to the Christmas holiday. Moe said, however, that it doesn’t appear the province will be “able to relax the restrictions that we have in place,” saying they are working to stop the spread of the virus.