Global News at 10 Regina
December 9 2020 1:14pm
02:00

Huskies’ Adolph set to retire after 28 years with men’s hockey program

USask Huskies men’s hockey coach Dave Adolph will retire in April after 28 seasons with the team. The Huskies have won seven conference titles during his tenure.

