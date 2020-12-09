Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 9 2020 10:01am
03:46

Canadian families to pay almost $700 more for food in 2021

Brace yourself for higher food prices. According to the latest Canada Food Price Report you can expect to shell out a lot more for food next year. We talk to lead author Sylvain Charlebois.

