Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Couche-Tard’s bid for Carrefour gets ‘a clear and final no’ from French finance minister

By Staff Reuters
Click to play video 'Canadian families to pay almost $700 more for food in 2021' Canadian families to pay almost $700 more for food in 2021
Brace yourself for higher food prices. According to the latest Canada Food Price Report you can expect to shell out a lot more for food next year. We talk to lead author Sylvain Charlebois – Dec 9, 2020

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire expressed France’s stiff opposition to a possible near-US$20 billion (C$25 billion) takeover of Carrefour by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard on Friday, driving the French retailer’s shares down by 4.5 per cent.

“Food security is strategic for our country so that’s why we don’t sell a big French retailer,” Le Maire told BFM TV. “My answer is extremely clear: we are not in favour of the deal. The no is polite but it’s a clear and final no,” he said.

Carrefour, which acknowledged Couche-Tard’s approach to discuss a combination on Wednesday, had no immediate comment on Friday.

Read more: France opposes Couche-Tard’s $25B Carrefour bid citing food security

Convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard’s 20 euros per share offer for Carrefour – continental Europe’s largest retailer – also raises other political considerations, as Carrefour is France’s biggest private-sector employer.

Story continues below advertisement

Carrefour CFDT union representative Sylvain Mace told BFM business that staff were “surprised and a bit worried” by the offer, which raised concerns over jobs and the future management of the French retailer.

Trending Stories

Read more: Couche-Tard confirms merger talks with French grocery giant Carrefour

If Le Maire’s opposition to the approach is to protect jobs, “it is a positive signal”, Mace said.

Click to play video 'Should you buy pre-cut veggies or full produce? Simple ways to cut your grocery bill' Should you buy pre-cut veggies or full produce? Simple ways to cut your grocery bill
Should you buy pre-cut veggies or full produce? Simple ways to cut your grocery bill – Dec 15, 2020

UBS analysts said Carrefour shares were now pricing a low 20 per cent probability of a deal happening.

“Clearly the forceful commentary from the French government suggests they can block the deal. Further, given this was a ‘friendly’ approach we doubt Couche-Tard or indeed Carrefour would challenge this directly,” they wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Separately, Credit rating agency Moody’s said Couche-Tard’s offer for Carrefour would be at about 6.8 times enterprise value to adjusted EBITDA, which was “consistent” with Couche-Tard’s other large acquisitions in the past.

($1 = 0.8240 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Jason Neely and Pravin Char)

© 2021 Reuters
FranceRetailCouche-tardCarrefourBruno Le MaireCouche-Tard takeover offerFrench finace minister
Flyers
More weekly flyers