Money

Couche-Tard exploring combination with French grocery giant Carrefour

By Arghyadeep Dutta and Rama Venkat Reuters
Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation CoucheTard said on Tuesday it has initiated exploratory discussions with Europe’s biggest retailer, Carrefour SA, regarding a potential transaction.

There is no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any agreement or transaction, CoucheTard said in a statement.

READ MORE: Small business group slams new Ontario COVID-19 retail restrictions

As of Tuesday, Carrefour had a market capitalization of $19.56 billion and CoucheTard‘s market capitalization was $47 billion.

Extended work-from-home policies and a resurgence in coronavirus cases in several countries have led shoppers to stock their pantries and avoid dining out or ordering in.

In a separate statement, Carrefour acknowledged CoucheTard‘s approach to discuss a combination.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that CoucheTard has made an initial approach to Carrefour, and a deal could help CoucheTard diversify into the supermarket business and expand its presence in Europe.

In Europe, CoucheTard operates a broad retail network across Scandinavia, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics and Russia through 10 units.

CoucheTard entered the Asian market in November through a deal to buy Convenience Retail Asia Ltd’s Hong Kong unit for $457.81 million.

© 2021 Reuters
