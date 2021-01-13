Couche-Tard exploring combination with French grocery giant Carrefour

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche–Tard said on Tuesday it has initiated exploratory discussions with Europe’s biggest retailer, Carrefour SA, regarding a potential transaction.

There is no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any agreement or transaction, Couche–Tard said in a statement.

As of Tuesday, Carrefour had a market capitalization of $19.56 billion and Couche–Tard‘s market capitalization was $47 billion.

Extended work-from-home policies and a resurgence in coronavirus cases in several countries have led shoppers to stock their pantries and avoid dining out or ordering in.

In a separate statement, Carrefour acknowledged Couche–Tard‘s approach to discuss a combination.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that Couche–Tard has made an initial approach to Carrefour, and a deal could help Couche–Tard diversify into the supermarket business and expand its presence in Europe.

In Europe, Couche–Tard operates a broad retail network across Scandinavia, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics and Russia through 10 units.

Couche–Tard entered the Asian market in November through a deal to buy Convenience Retail Asia Ltd’s Hong Kong unit for $457.81 million.