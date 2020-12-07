Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Christmas Lights
December 7 2020 1:00pm
01:17

Winnipeg neighbourhood transforms with hundreds of Christmas lights on display

Global’s Malika Karim reports on a Winnipeg neighbourhood that’s getting lit up this holiday season to spread some Christmas cheer.

Advertisement

Video Home