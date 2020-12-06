Menu

Acts of Kindness
December 6 2020 5:57pm
03:03

Community initiatives support seniors in care homes

With many seniors in care homes not able to gather with friends and family this year, community reporter Michael Newman highlights some local initiatives geared toward uplifting their spirits.

