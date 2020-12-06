Acts of Kindness December 6 2020 5:57pm 03:03 Community initiatives support seniors in care homes With many seniors in care homes not able to gather with friends and family this year, community reporter Michael Newman highlights some local initiatives geared toward uplifting their spirits. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7505392/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7505392/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?