Global News at 10 Regina
December 5 2020 10:39am
01:53

Saskatchewan using H1N1 experience in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The Saskatchewan government is set to unveil its COVID-19 vaccination plan next week, relying in part on the province’s experience delivering the H1N1 vaccine.

