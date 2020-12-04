Global News at 10 Regina December 4 2020 9:08am 01:48 Staying active through the COVID-19 pandemic As the pandemic lingers on research shows that stress is taking a toll, that’s why some fitness instructors are getting creative to get people up and moving. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7501580/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7501580/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?