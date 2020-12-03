Menu

Crime
December 3 2020 11:48pm
02:43

Security video appears to show police-involved shooting in Toronto’s west end

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital on Thursday after a police-involved shooting near Lakeshore Blvd and 24th Street in Etobicoke. Erica Vella has details.

