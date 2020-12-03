Menu

City of Toronto
December 3 2020 12:40pm
01:04

City recommends tax on vacant homes in Toronto

A City of Toronto staff report will be going to the executive committee to recommend a tax levy on vacant homes in Toronto starting in 2022.

