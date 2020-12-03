City of Toronto December 3 2020 12:40pm 01:04 City recommends tax on vacant homes in Toronto A City of Toronto staff report will be going to the executive committee to recommend a tax levy on vacant homes in Toronto starting in 2022. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7499681/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7499681/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?