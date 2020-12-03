Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 3 2020 12:26pm
02:22

Fire crews respond to gas leak in West Vancouver

A gas leak on a major road in West Vancouver is expected to affect traffic for most of Thursday. Jennifer Palma is live from the scene with the latest information.

