Global News Morning BC
December 2 2020 2:53pm
Popular Robson Square Rink ‘on ice’ temporarily

The Robson Square Ice Rink is almost set up and ready to go for the 20202-2021 season but it remains on ice until the latest public health orders are lifted.

