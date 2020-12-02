Health December 2 2020 10:38am 04:37 What is a 12-hour shift is like for a long-term care home nurse 900 CHML reporter Lisa Polewski talks about episode nine of Global News radio’s docuseries ‘Care Gone Wrong’ giving a peek into the day of long-term care home nurses. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7496897/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7496897/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?