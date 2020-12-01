Menu

2020 CKNW Kids’ Fund Pledge Day
December 1 2020 6:39pm
06:33

CKNW Kids’ Fund Pledge Day recipient meets his hero, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Eleven-year-old Jayden Weiss, who has autism spectrum disorder, got to meet the provincial health officer during the live Kids’ Fund Pledge Day broadcast on Tuesday.

