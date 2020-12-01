2020 CKNW Kids’ Fund Pledge Day December 1 2020 6:39pm 06:33 CKNW Kids’ Fund Pledge Day recipient meets his hero, Dr. Bonnie Henry Eleven-year-old Jayden Weiss, who has autism spectrum disorder, got to meet the provincial health officer during the live Kids’ Fund Pledge Day broadcast on Tuesday. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7495967/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7495967/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?