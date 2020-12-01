Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 1 2020 8:26am
03:46

Eco-friendly gift wrapping suggestions

Reduce waste this holiday season by rethinking your giftwrapping. Global’s Kim Sullivan speaks to Gabrielle Huppé of Next Chance.

