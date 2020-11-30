Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Manitoba education
November 30 2020 9:17pm
00:38

Remote learning coming for Manitoba students?

Education minister Kelvin Goertzen teased an announcement later this week and says a brief period of remote learning is more likely than an extended Christmas break with no learning.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home