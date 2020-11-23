Coronavirus November 23 2020 8:02pm 01:07 Remote learning hub update Earlier in November, the province announced a 10-million dollar initiative to support remote learning, but as Joe Scarpelli reports, there are still a number of questions being raised. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7480413/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7480413/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?