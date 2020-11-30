B.C. health officials report 46 COVID-19 deaths since Friday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reports 2, 364 new case of COVID-19 on Monday, Nov. 30, for the previous three day period. There were 750 cases and 15 deaths from Friday to Saturday while 731 cases and 17 deaths were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 596 cases and 14 deaths from Sunday to Monday. B.C. health officials also reported 2,077 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 72 hours as well as 277 historical cases and 10 epi-linked cases.