Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 27 2020 9:22am
04:32

Local exhibit exploring the past receives Governor General award

A local exhibit exploring the story of the Doukhobors, who inhabited Saskatchewan before it was a province, has been recognized with a Governor General History Award.

