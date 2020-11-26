Menu

Health
November 26 2020 6:51pm
01:06

Alberta records 1,077 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths on Thursday

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces the province saw 1,077 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, while also recording 10 more deaths from the disease.

