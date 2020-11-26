Menu

Canada
November 26 2020 6:28pm
02:07

Ecomuseum calling on thief to return beloved, injured bird

A Montreal-area zoo is calling for help following a break-in on Monday night. Aside from damaging some property, the burglar left with one thing only, a special-needs raven named Kola.

