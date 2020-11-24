Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 24 2020 9:29am
03:46

New report warns of concerning trend in farming

A new report by the CCPA offers a concerning trend that could lead to less jobs for aspiring young farmers. Co-author Darrin Qualman joins Global News Morning to share what’s on the decline.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home