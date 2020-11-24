Global News Morning Saskatoon November 24 2020 9:29am 03:46 New report warns of concerning trend in farming A new report by the CCPA offers a concerning trend that could lead to less jobs for aspiring young farmers. Co-author Darrin Qualman joins Global News Morning to share what’s on the decline. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7480953/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7480953/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?