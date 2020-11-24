Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 24 2020 8:50am
03:58

A unique service assisting survivors of family violence

Shelter Movers helps survivors of family violence transition to a safer life, and they’ve now arrived in Montreal. Global’s Laura Casella learns more.

