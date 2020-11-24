Global News at 10 Regina November 24 2020 8:06am 01:51 Rent issues follow Saskatchewan’s income assistance clawback due to CERB Saskatchewan shelters and landlords say some social assistance clients are now facing eviction due to CERB. Rent issues follow Saskatchewan’s income assistance clawback due to CERB <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7480826/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7480826/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?