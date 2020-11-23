Global News at 10 Regina November 23 2020 7:24pm 01:25 Saskatoon long-term care home outbreak reaches 34 COVID-19 cases Twenty-eight people linked to the home had tested positive as of Nov. 22, after the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared an outbreak at the LutherCare facility on Nov. 17. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7480332/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7480332/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?