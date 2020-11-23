Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 23 2020 7:24pm
01:25

Saskatoon long-term care home outbreak reaches 34 COVID-19 cases

Twenty-eight people linked to the home had tested positive as of Nov. 22, after the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared an outbreak at the LutherCare facility on Nov. 17.

