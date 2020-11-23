Menu

lethbridge budget
November 23 2020 7:13pm
01:36

Budget delibertaions begin for Lethbridge city council

The results of a recent citizen survey are one of the focal points of Lethbridge city council as it kicks off its review of the 2021-2022 operating budget. Danica Ferris has more.

