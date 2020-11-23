lethbridge budget November 23 2020 7:13pm 01:36 Budget delibertaions begin for Lethbridge city council The results of a recent citizen survey are one of the focal points of Lethbridge city council as it kicks off its review of the 2021-2022 operating budget. Danica Ferris has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7480288/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7480288/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?