Sports November 23 2020 10:21am 03:23 Toronto Raptors’ future with major changes to roster Toronto Star sports reporter Doug Smith shares insight on Toronto Raptors’ new deal and what it holds for the team’s future as it bids farewell to some of its favourite players. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7478795/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7478795/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?