Comments

Sports

Toronto Raptors dip into free agency to sign centre Alex Len, forward DeAndre Bembry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2020 12:09 pm
Click to play video 'Toronto Raptors’ future with major changes to roster' Toronto Raptors’ future with major changes to roster
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 23) Toronto Star sports reporter Doug Smith shares insight on Toronto Raptors’ new deal and what it holds for the team’s future as it bids farewell to some of its favourite players.

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors signed free agents Alex Len and DeAndre’ Bembry on Sunday.

Terms of the deals weren’t divulged.

The seven-foot, 250-pound Len averaged eight points and 5.8 rebounds in 55 games last season (12 starts) with Atlanta and Sacramento.

Read more: ‘I am one of yours forever,’ departing Serge Ibaka tells Toronto Raptors fans

The Ukrainian-born centre has appeared in 467 career games (183 starts) with Phoenix, Atlanta and Sacramento, averaging eight points and 6.3 rebounds,.

He was selected in the first round, No. 5 overall, by Phoenix in the 2013 NBA draft.

Bembry. a six-foot-five, 210-pound forward, averaged 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 43 games (four starts) last season with Atlanta.

Bembry appeared in 189 career games (23 starts) with the Hawks, who selected him in the first round, No. 21 overall, in the 2016 NBA draft.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
SportsTorontoToronto RaptorsNBABasketballRaptorsAlex LenDeAndre' Bembry
