Canada November 22 2020 6:06pm 01:46 Two Saskatoon Blades teammates are now teammates on the Flin Flon Bombers Gritty forward Zach Huber and defenceman Rhett Rhinehart are once again teammates, but this time in different uniforms, and a different league. Two Saskatoon Blades teammates are now teammates on the Flin Flon Bombers <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7478289/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7478289/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?