Two Saskatoon Blades teammates are now teammates on the Flin Flon Bombers

Gritty forward Zach Huber and defenceman Rhett Rhinehart are once again teammates, but this time in different uniforms, and a different league.

The former Saskatoon Blades teammates, of the Western Hockey League, are now teammates in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League with the Flin Flon Bombers. For Rhinehart, there is a lot of history with the Bombers. His father played for them, and later joined their scouting team. But what made the transition really easy for Rhinehart is that he was already practising with them.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders release 2021 CFL schedule

“Prior to us being allowed to come here I was actually up in Flin Flon, just skating with the team because the training in Lloydminster was getting a little bit lackluster so I thought that may be a good change of scenery and it was good,” Rhinehart said.

Story continues below advertisement

“As far as the philosophy goes, I think those Western Hockey League guys are going to push our guys to be better,” added Bombers head coach Mike Reagan. “The speed that they play with, the skill set, their practice habits, there are a lot of things that our young guys can pick up from them.”

For Zach Huber, the situation is a lot different. He is a 20-year-old player, and it seems like he is content playing his final season in the SJHL, even if the WHL is able to get a season started.

“It’s up in the air, but I’m thinking I’m just going to stay with the Bombers. I really like Mike, I really like how this team is operated,” Huber said. “I got awesome billets, and to win a championship is pretty cool. So that is my goal and I will be a Bomber.”

Rhinehart was projected by some to possibly be selected in the late rounds of the recent NHL draft. That didn’t happen for Rhinehart, so he is taking that disappointment and turning it into motivation.

“You know it’s definitely kind of crappy to not be picked there, but you know its extra fuel to the fire, makes me want to push harder, and prove them all wrong. You know coming in here, sticking with the team plan. You know I am just here to help the team win and better myself while I’m doing it”.

Advertisement