Child Sexual Abuse November 21 2020 8:53pm 01:49 Child abuse survivors work to start supportive retreat in the Shuswap A family packed up their lives and moved to a farm in Salmon Arm to help women who were sexually assaulted as children find healing in a free retreat. Sydney Morton reports. 'This is a silent epidemic': Child abuse survivors work to start supportive retreat in the Shuswap