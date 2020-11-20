Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
November 20 2020 4:39pm
00:57

Surrey hires first police chief for new municipal police force

The Surrey Police Board has hired Norm Lipinski to be the first chief of the city’s new municipal police force.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home