Coronavirus: Nova Scotia Premier announces reduced gathering limits in Central Zone, new COVID-19 measures for bars, restaurants
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announced that beginning Monday, gathering limits both in homes and at organized events would be reduced in most parts of the Central Zone. McNeil also said there would be new measures in restaurants as of Nov. 23, including requiring patrons to provide names and phone numbers for COVID-19 contact tracing, and conducting an “asymptomatic testing strategy” for bar staff in Halifax.