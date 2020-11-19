Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 19 2020 8:40pm
01:02

Edmonton police officer injured, other driver dead after Whitemud hit-and-run

A man ended up dead and a police officer was injured after hit-and-run on Whitemud Drive in east Edmonton. As Sarah Komadina reports, ASIRT is now investigating.

