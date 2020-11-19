Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 19 2020 7:14pm
01:46

Regina Marlins search for pool space as downtown YMCA closure looms

The Regina YMCA announced it is permanently closing two of its health and fitness centres, due to financial challenges made worse by COVID-19.

