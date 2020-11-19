Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
November 19 2020 7:20pm
01:27

SRA puts open houses on pause until 2021

The Saskatchewan Realtors’ Association (SRA) is temporarily stopping all open houses under its watch until the new year.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home