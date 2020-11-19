Global News at 10 Regina November 19 2020 7:20pm 01:27 SRA puts open houses on pause until 2021 The Saskatchewan Realtors’ Association (SRA) is temporarily stopping all open houses under its watch until the new year. Saskatchewan Realtors Association puts open houses on pause until 2021 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7473773/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7473773/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?