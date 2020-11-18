Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Edmonton
November 18 2020 6:46pm
04:03

Edmonton Humane Society: Jasper the dog

In our Adopt a Pet segment with the Edmonton Humane Society, Dr. Ted Purcell introduces us to Jasper, an 11-month-old lab/retriever/shepherd cross puppy.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home