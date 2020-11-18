Menu

The Morning Show
November 18 2020 10:41am
08:02

Would extended holiday break and lockdown help flatten the curve?

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch joins The Morning Show to answer your COVID-19 questions as the world awaits the rollout of two new vaccines.

