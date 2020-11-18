Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 18 2020 8:56am
01:18

Moose Jaw Pride, police working together to move forward

The Moose Jaw Police Service is working to build bridges with the LGTBQ2 community after years of a rocky relationship.

