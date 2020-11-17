Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 17 2020 11:10pm 03:12 Toronto man charged in three homicide investigations A Toronto man has been arrested in Nova Scotia and has been charged in three separate homicide investigations from 2020, including the death of a 12-year-old boy. Erica Vella has details. Driver of getaway vehicle in 3 Toronto homicides facing 1st-degree murder charges: police <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7469317/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7469317/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?