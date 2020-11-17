Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 17 2020 9:22pm
02:10

Coronavirus: Second wave hitting hard across Canada

COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb across much of Canada, as the second wave of the disease accelerates. Sarah MacDonald reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home