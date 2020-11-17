Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 17 2020 9:07pm
01:50

Coronavirus: British Columbians urged to avoid Christmas travel

Health officials are urging people in B.C. to stay home for the holidays and avoid Christmas travel to curb the spread of COVID-19. Catherine Urquhart reports

