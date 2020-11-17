Coronavirus: Nova Scotia’s top doctor says province ‘starting to see community spread’
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Stephen Strang warned on Tuesday that the province was beginning to see cases of community spread, saying they were seeing cases that could not be traced back to travel, which has been a common link for a majority of cases. He said given this news, people must continue to abide by public health measures and called on people to “stop making excuses because you don’t feel like wearing a mask.”