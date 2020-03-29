Coronavirus outbreak: 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, 122 in total

Dr. Rober Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 122.

Strang said there are some cases where investigation is still going to determine the source of infection, and there is no clear evidence of community spread at this point, but warned Nova Scotians that it will happen and it might be happening now.

The majority of the new cases are travel-related or connected to earlier cases, seven of all cases are now considered resolved.